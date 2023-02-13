Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
For Valentine's Day, Ripley's Acquires Forrest Gump's Box of Chocolates

The prop, signed by Hanks himself, was purchased at auction for $25,000.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Conversation hearts and boxes of chocolates are synonymous with Valentine's Day, but no ordinary candy for Ripley's sweethearts will do. Ripley's Believe It or Not! has REVEALED that they are now the owner of the iconic prop chocolates used by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

The character's iconic quote "Life [is] like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get" holds true with this prop. Believe It or Not!, the box is not filled with chocolates, but with sand! This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23-ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds.

Other pop-culture memorabilia recently acquired by Ripley's Believe It or Not! include:

Darth Maul's legendary double-sided Lightsaber® used in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace™

Beatles manager Brian Epstein's personal hand-notated address book, featuring the addresses and phone numbers of the band and even Mick Jagger

Prince's signature purple coat worn during the artist's "Purple Rain" stage performances

For more information on Ripley's newest acquisitions - and more unbelievable Forrest Gump facts - visit https://www.ripleys.com/weird-news/forrest-gumps-chocolates.



