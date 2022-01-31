Food Network Wraps Production On New Series Featuring YouTube Creators Rhett & Link

Food Network wrapped production on a new series with YouTube stars and prolific content creators Rhett & Link, it was announced TODAY by Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

Lifelong friends Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are hosts of the daily comedy variety show, Good Mythical Morning, which has entertained fans for 10 years, amassing more than 17 million subscribers and over 7.5 billion views on YouTube alone, with countless segments dedicated to learning about and trying new foods. They are also the founders of Mythical, an internet-first entertainment studio whose content across channels has over 75 million subscribers.

The new series, The Taste Buds with Rhett & Link, follows the popular duo as they explore some of America's favorite food brands, going behind the scenes for an investigative deep dive and meeting the people who make it all happen. Each entertaining and unexpected food journey is punctuated by their trademark humor, unending inquisitiveness and contagious energy and enthusiasm. The series will premiere later this year on Food Network and discovery+.

"Rhett & Link have captivated audiences for years with their humor, insatiable curiosity and commitment to answering life's burning questions like 'what's the best pickle-flavored snack?' and 'where in the world did this bacon dish come from?','' said White. 'Now we are thrilled to have them bring their chemistry and creative gusto to Food Network and discovery+ as we introduce them to our audience and offer up an exciting new project for their millions of fans."

Added Rhett & Link, "Who would've thought that wearing blindfolds on the Internet and having America's favorite foods delivered into our mouths with unnecessarily complicated contraptions would lead to a show on Food Network? And, on top of that, we've been given permission to actually enter the inner sanctums of these food brands to get the answers we're hungry for. Is this real life? We're thrilled to be The Taste Buds."

Rhett & Link are the founders of Mythical, the preeminent digital comedy studio. These career Internetainers started on YouTube creating comedic songs, surreal sketches, and viral local commercials; today, their channels reach 75 million subscribers and have earned nearly 27 billion lifetime views. Rhett & Link's flagship variety show, Good Mythical Morning, is the most-watched daily show online: 17+ million subscribers, 2100+ episodes, and 7.5 billion views. They have appeared on and in The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, Live With Kelly & Ryan, THE WALL Street Journal, Forbes, Vice, Variety, and more. Rhett & Link also hold multiple Webby, Streamy, and Shorty awards celebrating their work.

The Taste Buds with Rhett & Link is produced by B17 Entertainment and Mythical for Food Network and discovery+.