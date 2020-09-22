Focus Features & Magnolia Pictures Will Re-Release ON THE BASIS OF SEX & RBG

In tribute of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and unparalleled legacy upholding justice.

In tribute of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and unparalleled legacy upholding justice, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures jointly announced that they will be re-releasing On the Basis of Sex and RBG, both films about the iconic Supreme Court Justice, this coming Friday in theaters, alongside the films' availability via on-demand platforms. Both film companies will be donating their net proceeds from the films' theatrical re-release to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation in support of their Women's Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg back in 1972.

On the Basis of Sex and RBG were both originally released in 2018. On the Basis of Sex, which was released by Focus Features and presented by Participant, chronicled Ginsburg's early life in law school and her groundbreaking case Moritz v. IRS, the first case ever to rule that gender discrimination is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. The Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning documentary RBG, directed by award-winning filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen and released to theaters and on demand by Magnolia Pictures and Participant, chronicled the inspiring and personal story of Ginsburg's rise to the nation's highest court while becoming an unexpected Pop culture icon. RBG is executive produced by CNN FILMS and is a Storyville Films production. CNN is the North American broadcast distributor for the documentary.

Participant, a partner on both titles, will join the distributors on #ThankYouRuth, a social tribute campaign asking fans to share posts honoring the legacy of Justice Ginsburg.

Academy-Award® nominee Felicity Jones, who portrayed Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex, said of her passing: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice - a responsibility she did not wear lightly. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

Betsy West and Julie Cohen said in a joint statement: "From her Supreme Court chambers to her exercise room, what a privilege and a joy it was for us to train our cameras on RBG, and capture the story of this feisty, determined, brilliant woman who used her talents to make our world a better place."

Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures said in a joint statement, "Justice Ginsburg spent her life upholding fairness, the law, and the rights of all Americans. These films highlight only a small portion of her legacy to screen, but her vast impact on our country goes far beyond them. We hope that moviegoers are re-inspired by her passion, her courage and take that back into the world."

Speaking on behalf of CNN Films, Amy Entelis, executive producer for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide said, "We never expected the film to generate the reaction that it did. Many people were unfamiliar with her pre-judicial career as a lawyer for the ACLU and how she played such an essential role in securing equal rights, particularly for women, which meant all Americans benefitted. The stories of her personal struggle to become an attorney make her singular contributions to the law that much more poignant."

Justice Ginsburg chose the American Civil Liberties Union as the vehicle for her legal work in large part due to its interconnection between civil liberties and civil rights, including women's rights. "I wanted to be a part of a general human rights agenda ... [promoting] the equality of all people and the ability to be free," she said.

The ACLU and their Women's Rights Project have made progress by establishing essential protections for women and challenging cultural norms that dictate traditional roles according to gender. Today the ACLU continues to lead litigation and advocacy work that ensures everyone has the freedom to live, work and learn free from discrimination on the basis of sex. Focus Features and Participant worked with the ACLU in conjunction with the original wide theatrical release of On the Basis of Sex to address critical workplace equity policies in the U.S.

The films will be available in approximately 1,000 theaters nationwide. Audiences should consult the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before watching movies inside theaters.

Students and faculty can access RBG for distance learning and research through their university libraries via Film Platform and ProQuest and On the Basis of Sex through Swank Motion Pictures. Additionally, RBG is currently available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu and On the Basis of Sex is currently available to watch on television on Showtime and available for purchase through most digital retailers.

