Facebook Watch Greenlights PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI

Facebook Watch has greenlit Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT), a talk show centered on mental wellness with Taraji P. Henson and co-hosted with her long time best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is the Executive Director of Henson's Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

In the new original series, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today - particularly of those in the Black community.

Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

Each episode will focus on a different mental health topic with multiple content drops per week.

Henson founded The Boris Lawrence Foundation in 2018, a nonprofit organization led by Tracie Jade Jenkins. The foundation is named in honor of Henson's father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War. The organization is committed to changing the perception of mental illness in the Black community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need.

Taraji P. Henson quote: "I've long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling," said Henson. "I'm looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart."

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch: "The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we're thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic." said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programing for Facebook Watch. "One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we're looking forward to taking this journey together."

Today, Facebook is also announcing a number of new mental health and emotional features and products in advance of World Mental Health Day (10/10) across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT) is the latest among a diverse slate of Facebook Watch talk shows, joining the critically acclaimed Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, STEVE on Watch with STEVE HARVEY and Red TableTalk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan premiering October 7.

Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT) is produced by 495 Productions with Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serving as Executive Producers. Ebony McClain serves as Co-Executive Producer.

About 495 Productions: SallyAnn Salsano is the Founder, CEO, Executive Producer and creative force behind the Daytime and Primetime Emmy nominated 495 Productions team. Boasting the highest-rated shows for both MTV and CMT with "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South," along with the record-breaking "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1, 495 Productions has cemented their place in pop-culture history. Some additional shows on 495 Productions versatile roster include: "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" (Viceland),"The Real" daytime talk show (syndicated), "Blue Collar Millionaires" (CNBC),"Nashville Star" (NBC),"Taboo USA" (National Geographic Channel), "Design Star" (HGTV), "A Shot At Love" (MTV), "Tool Academy" (VH1), and many others.

