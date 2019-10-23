FRENCH EXIT Adds Danielle Macdonald

Deadline reports that actress Danielle Macdonald has joined the cast of "French Exit."

Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, and Tracy Letts make up the rest of the cast of the dramedy.

The pic follows 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Pfeiffer), whose plan to die before her money ran out doesn't pan out. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 20 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a modest apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Hedges) and the embodiment of Franklin in the form of 'Small Frank' (Letts), THE FAMILY cat.

Patrick deWitt adapted the screenplay from his novel.

The Australian actress stars on "Unbelievable," "Dumplin'," and in "Patti Cake$."

Read the original story on Deadline.





