FOOD NETWORK CHALLENGE Reboot Airs Dec. 23

Fan-favorite competition series Food Network Challenge is back and better than ever with new host Ian Ziering and a fresh roster of the country's top cake makers, bakers and sugar artists going head-to-head in Pop culture-themed battles to create mind-blowing works of delicious art. The six-episode season kicks off on Monday, December 23rd at 10pm ET/PT with a celebration of the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Story, complete with over-the-top edible recreations of the iconic film's most memorable moments. Upcoming episode themes include Back to the Future, Pokémon, Monopoly and The Wizard of Oz.

"Every Food Network Challenge contestant has risen to the top of the competitive baking world by winning multiple awards, so these expert bakers are extremely competitive," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "The culinary action combined with Pop culture nostalgia and host Ian Ziering's charm make for a fun and compelling show for the whole family."

In the season premiere, four top-notch cake artists compete in a celebration of one of the most beloved holiday films of all time: A Christmas Story. From edible pink bunny suits and leg lamps to a visit from Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, there are tons of "oh fudge" moments in this wild ride. Judges Matt Allard, Keegan Gerhard and Claudia Sandoval determine who wins $10,000 for their Christmas stocking, along with the title Food Network Challenge champion.

Viewers can learn more about Ian Ziering, meet the contestants and follow the competition at FoodNetwork.com/FNChallenge. Plus, follow on social channels using # FNChallenge for an exclusive Q&A with Ian and to see top moments from the competition.





Related Articles View More TV Stories