Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

FLAVORS OF MAGIC Online Magic Show Highlights Diversity

Article Pixel

A new episode airs every two weeks on Thursdays at 7pm, Eastern (11/5, 11/19, 12/3, 12/17).

Nov. 5, 2020  

FLAVORS OF MAGIC Online Magic Show Highlights Diversity

A diverse cast of magicians invites you into their home studios to enjoy the many Flavors of Magic in an online magic show. You'll see all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of all kinds of magic.

A new episode airs every two weeks on Thursdays at 7pm, Eastern (11/5, 11/19, 12/3, 12/17). Old episodes are available for streaming on demand.

Tickets (for $5) and old episodes are available at www.FlavorsofMagic.com.

@flavorsofmagic


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christopher Sieber's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!