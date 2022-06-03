FIRE ISLAND Original Score Soundtrack & Playlist Released

Music from the Searchlight Pictures film, Fire Island, including the Fire Island original score soundtrack with music by critically-acclaimed composer and producer Jay Wadley, together with the Fire Island official playlist curated by Andrew Ahn, Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, and featuring the cover "Sometimes" by MUNA was released today in conjunction with the film's premiere exclusively on Hulu.

Set in Fire Island Pines, the film follows a group of queer best friends who gather for their annual week on the island, filled with love and laughter. However, a sudden change of events might make this their final summer in gay paradise. As they discover the romance and pleasure of the iconic island, their bonds as a chosen family are pushed to the limit.

The film features Conrad Ricamora, Nick Adams, Tomás Matos, Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Torian Miller, and Zane Phillips.

Listen to the official playlist here: