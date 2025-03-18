'Evil Stepmom Survival Guide' Debuts with 1.031 Million Popularity

A new short drama, Evil Stepmom Survival Guide, has quickly gained attention since its recent release, making a strong impact in the digital entertainment landscape. The series debuted at No.16 on DataEye’s rankings with an impressive 1.031 million popularity score on its first day. Additionally, the drama has garnered over 110,000 views on YouTube, reflecting its rapid rise in audience engagement.

Directed by Yutong Cao, an experienced filmmaker known for his compelling storytelling, Evil Stepmom Survival Guide presents an intriguing premise that has resonated with viewers. The story follows Helen Foster, a witty yet struggling woman who finds herself magically transported into the body of Molly Sinclair—the infamous stepmom in a popular web drama. As she navigates romantic entanglements, family tensions, and the dangers of betrayal, Helen must rewrite her destiny to survive the scripted chaos. With its unique premise and engaging storytelling, the series has quickly drawn attention in the competitive short drama space.

Director Cao has established a reputation for delivering emotionally charged narratives with high audience appeal. His previous works include I Became Mrs. Greyson by Bragging, which is currently ranking No.6 on DramaBox’s trending list. The drama follows Alice Black, a resourceful woman who enters a fake marriage with CEO Liam Greyson, only to find herself entangled in a complex web of love, power struggles, and deception.

Cao’s ability to create emotionally immersive narratives has been evident in his previous works. His earlier project, Darling, Please Come Home, debuted on Reel Short, where it quickly climbed to #2 across all platforms. The series has amassed over 14.5 million views, with over 90.4K people adding it to their watchlist—an exceptional achievement in the vertical drama space. The story follows a young woman raised by her adoptive father who, after a fateful reunion with her estranged family, embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover hidden truths and rescue her kidnapped brother. The series’ remarkable engagement underscores its strong reception among viewers and the growing demand for high-quality mobile-first storytelling.

Another of Cao’s notable works, Fated Deal With The Mafia King, immerses audiences in a world of crime, survival, and unexpected alliances. The story follows Molly, whose life is thrown into chaos by a family conspiracy. As she faces imminent danger, she finds an unlikely protector in mafia boss Jack, whose presence challenges everything she once knew about trust and loyalty. The series’ blending of romance and suspense established it as a standout in the vertical drama space.

With each new project, Yutong Cao continues to refine his storytelling approach, shaping narratives that balance emotional intensity with cinematic precision. His works are characterized by strong female protagonists, intricate relationships, and themes of survival, identity, and resilience, making him a director to watch in the evolving world of mobile-first storytelling. As Evil Stepmom Survival Guide and I Became Mrs. Greyson by Bragging continue to gain momentum, they reaffirm Cao’s ability to craft stories that captivate audiences and push the boundaries of vertical drama.

​The short video platform market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 59.92 billion in 2025 to USD 641.20 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.33% during this period. This surge is driven by increasing mobile device usage, widespread internet access, and the growing demand for engaging, shareable content.​ In the United States, the vertical video segment has become particularly prominent. Studies reveal that 94% of users hold their smartphones vertically, and 90% of vertical videos have a higher watch completion rate compared to horizontal ones. This shift in consumer behavior underscores the importance of vertical storytelling formats in capturing audience attention.

Director Yutong Cao has adeptly navigated this evolving landscape, tailoring his storytelling to align with contemporary viewing habits. Cao revealed that he has several upcoming short dramas in active production, set to launch on major U.S. short drama platforms later this year. He believes that the short drama market holds immense potential, offering a fast-paced, highly engaging format tailored for modern audiences who seek compelling narratives in bite-sized episodes. As the industry continues to expand, the future of vertical short dramas appears more promising than ever, with innovative creators like Cao helping to shape the next era of mobile-first storytelling.

Photo Credit: Evil Stepmom Survival Guide