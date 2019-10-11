Eva Marie Saint to Receive Life Achievement Award at Ojai Film Festival

Eva Marie Saint will receive the Life Achievement Award at the 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival on Sunday, November 3.

Eva Marie Saint is that rare phenomenon, an actress whose career in films, television and stage spans more than 70 years. She began her distinguished film career opposite Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront (1954), for which she received an Academy Award. She went on to star in several other memorable movies, including North by Northwest (1959), A Hatful of Rain (1957), That Certain Feeling (1956), Raintree County (1957), Exodus (1960), All Fall Down (1962), 36 Hours (1964), The Sandpiper (1965), The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming! (1966), Grand Prix (1966), The Stalking Moon (1968), Loving (1970), Nothing In Common (1986) and I Dreamed Of Africa (2000). Her recent films include Because of Winn-Dixie (2005), Don't Come Knocking (2005), Superman Returns (2006) and Winter's Tale (2014) starring Colin Farrell. She was nominated for an Emmy five times, winning it for the miniseries People Like Us (1990).



"Eva Marie Saint's stellar seven-decade career has made a huge impact on women in film and television today," Women In Film Board Member Ilene Kahn Power said. The names of her leading men read like a galaxy: Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck, Richard Burton, Warren Beatty, James Garner, Jason Robards, George C. Scott, Burt Lancaster and Tom Hanks, with whom she co-starred in Nothing in Common.



A short biography of Ms. Saint's professional life will screen on Saturday, November 9 at 4 pm as part of the Women in Film Legacy Series.

Photo Credit: Ojai Film Festival





Related Articles View More TV Stories