Elton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi Carlile

Disney+ today announced that GRAMMY®-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join musical icon Elton John on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career.

"Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium'' will exclusively be livestreamed on Sunday, November 20, at 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT on Disney+. The concert will begin with "Countdown to Elton Live," featuring special fan messages, interviews with Elton John and David Furnish and more excitement from Dodger Stadium!

Today, Disney+ also revealed the trailer to commemorate the upcoming historic three-hour livestream, from Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment. "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" will showcase Elton John as audiences have never seen him before, honoring the icon and the seminal moment in 1975 that cemented his global success.

Having collaborated with many chart-topping artists throughout the decades, Elton John made headlines around the globe in 2021. He returned to the recorded music charts when he teamed up with Dua Lipa on their recent smash hit Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX), which hit #7 on Billboard's Hot 100, #1 on its Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and #1 on the UK singles chart upon its release.

The song has been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify worldwide and most recently won Top Dance/Electronic Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX), is a combination of Elton John's most iconic tracks, including Sacrifice and Rocket Man.

Kiki Dee and Elton John made waves nearly 50 years ago with their number-one song Don't Go Breaking My Heart, which marked his third stand-alone single after Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds and Philadelphia Freedom.

Brandi Carlile has been a fan of the international legend since she was 11 years old and hosted his 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. The two have formed a life-long friendship and in 2021 released Simple Things, which was part of Elton John's The Lockdown Sessions album.

To amplify the excitement, the hourlong special "iHeartRadio Presents Elton John's Thank you to America: The Final Song," will broadcast across over 320 stations nationwide on Sunday, November 20 at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET. The special will feature legendary moments from Elton John's career and include a live simulcast of Elton John's final song and closing remarks during his last performance in North America at Dodger Stadium.

As part of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, presented by Alliance for Lifetime Income, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" will spotlight the music icon as 50,000+ fans in person and countless admirers worldwide virtually cheer him on. The experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history.

The concert will be the culmination of his Disney Original Documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend.

From Disney Branded Television, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment. Fulwell 73 Productions has executed and captured some of the biggest moments in music history, including Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party, "Adele: One Night Only," "Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at The Apollo," "GRAMMYS®," and many more.

Executive producers for Fulwell 73 Productions are Gabe Turner, Ben Winston, Emma Conway and Sally Wood, who also serves as showrunner. For Rocket Entertainment, Elton John, David Furnish and Luke Lloyd Davies are executive producers. RJ Cutler is executive producer. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, unscripted.

Watch the new video teaser here:

About Elton John

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20, and in August 2022 surpassed the threshold for 1 million combined chart unites in the UK.

This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. At present, he has logged 70 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including nine No. 1s and 28 Top 10s. 2021 has seen Elton return to the recorded music charts.

'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process. His lead single smash hit "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts, number 7 on Billboard's Hot 100, number 1 on its Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and number 1 on the UK singles chart upon its release - making Elton the first-ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades.

The song has been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify worldwide and most recently won Top Dance/Electronic Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. His most recent release, "Hold Me Closer," featuring Britney Spears debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, providing Elton with his tenth Top 10 hit.

The song also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notable, #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries upon release. In America, Elton John holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

Elton announced the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, presented by Alliance for Lifetime Income, at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018. Encompassing 5 continents, and over 350 dates, this 5-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road.

In 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. 2019 also saw the release of 'Rocketman' and global bestselling autobiography, 'ME'.

An epic fantasy musical motion picture of Elton's life, 'Rocketman' has been a commercial and critical hit, taking close to $200m at the box office. It has won an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics' Choice Award and garnered BAFTA nominations. Its soundtrack was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award.

Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony and two Oscars, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001 and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services".

Most recently, Elton was awarded the 2021 iHeartRadio "Golden Icon" Award in recognition of his incredible influence on music and pop culture. In February 2022, he topped the inaugural Pollstar Artist Power Index, a weekly rank of the world's most popular artists based on streaming, touring, airplay, and social media metrics.

In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $515 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In June 2019 President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d'honneur, France's highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Elton was awarded the Companion of Honor in the 2021 New Year Honors list.

The highest acknowledgement in the list, Elton became one of only 64 people to hold the honor. September 2019 saw The Royal Mail issue a set of 12 stamps as a tribute to Elton being one of the most popular and enduring music artists of all time. Elton was only the second individual music artist to be featured in a dedicated stamp issue.

In July 2020 the Royal Mint released an Elton John commemorative coin, the second in their music legends series to celebrate 'one of the most successful and enduring artists of all time'. Always a tireless champion of new artists, Elton has been a leading industry voice in lobbying the government for young artists visa-free touring rights in Europe post Brexit.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.