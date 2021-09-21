Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, & More Set for GLOBAL CITIZENS FESTIVAL Stream on ABC

ABC will air a highlights show of "Global Citizen Live," a once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents from international advocacy organization Global Citizen, on Sunday, September 26.

The ABC broadcast will feature exclusive performances from across the globe by BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Elton John and more to be announced at a later date. ABC News Live and Hulu will air the 24-hour event in full, beginning Saturday, September 25, and FX will air a four-hour compilation special on Sunday, September 26.

"Global Citizen Live" will bring together the world's greatest artists, luminaries and concerned citizens from stages in Lagos, Nigeria; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; New York, New York; Paris, France; London, England; Seoul, Korea; Los Angeles, California; Sydney, Australia; and Mumbai, India. From stages in cities around the world, those gathered will call on world leaders, corporations and philanthropists to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

Performances in Central Park include Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang.

Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said will take the stage in Paris, France.

The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles will house performances from Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag'n'Bone Man will perform from London.

International artists performing live from Lagos, Rio De Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney, and Mumbai.

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act - government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens - together improving lives.