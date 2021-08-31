Elliot Page Signs New Deal With UCP

Elliot Page has signed a new first-look deal with UCP to develop scripted and unscripted projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming platform releases.

Deadline reports that the deal further expands Page's relationship with UFC, which currently produces The Umbrella Academy, in which Page stars in on Netflix.

"I've always had great experiences working with UCP," Page shared with Deadline. "Beatrice and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives - stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I'm honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can't wait to get to work."

Elliot Page made his directorial debut in 2019 with Netflix's There's Something in the Water documentary. Aside from currently being seen in The Umbrella Academy, Page was previously in films such as Tales of the City, Inception, and Juno, for which he received an Academy Award nomination.