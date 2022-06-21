EPIX Lands MY LIFE AS A ROLLING STONE Docu-Series

Premium network EPIX announced its upcoming four-part docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone. Tied to the band's 60th anniversary, this exhilarating series will show a global audience how The Rolling Stones created the blueprint for every budding rock band, and grew from young blues-loving hopefuls to a globally recognized cultural brand.

Each episode will feature an intimate portrait of one of the band's charismatic members (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts), exploring different dimensions of their personalities, their musical brilliance, and their cultural impact. The series aims to reveal The Rolling Stones' creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety, and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.

"Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of EPIX's slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix," said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. "This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before."

"EPIX is the perfect U.S. home for these dynamic-yet-highly-personal portraits of Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie," added Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb. "As they celebrate 60 years we couldn't be prouder that EPIX viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows."

My Life as a Rolling Stone is directed by Oliver Murray (The Quiet One), and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special), and executive produced by Steve Condie, SVP, Content, Mercury Studios. The docuseries is produced by Mercury Studios.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger