Dr. Pimple Popper Sets WITH EVERY CYST-MAS CARD I WRITE Holiday Special on TLC

TLC has announced a DR. PIMPLE POPPER holiday special, 'With Every Cyst-mas Card I Write.' The special will premiere on Thursday, December 15 at 9pm ET/PT.

In this one-hour special filled with more than just holiday cheer, Dr. Lee and her medical assistant, Kristi, are rockin' around the Christmas tree as they recreate scenes from their favorite holiday movies and make cards for their patients.

For some, the first thing on their wish list is the removal of unwanted bumps so they can look forward to the most wonderful time of the year! In between the holiday cheer, Dr. Lee and her staff help patients look their best for the upcoming festivities and bring joy as they help their patients look and feel their best festive selves.