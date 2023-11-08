Disney Releases THE MARVELS Soundtrack Ahead of Film PREMIERE

The Marvels Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with a score by Emmy®-winning composer Laura Karpman is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and all digital platforms. Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hits U.S. theaters on November 10, get tickets Click Here.

Also available TODAY is a Lofi version of Laura Karpman’s theme for The Marvels, “Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” (Lofi Girl x Thaehan Lofi Remix).

This marks the first time that a Marvel Studios’ theme has been reimagined in the soothing Lofi style. Lofi music, well-known for its power to evoke relaxation, nostalgia, and deep contemplation, takes on a refreshing new dimension in this composition.

Remixed by Lofi Girl and Thaehan, “Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” is now available for streaming at Spotify and Apple Music.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: