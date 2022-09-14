Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Channel Announces THE OWL HOUSE Finale Specials

The following two installments will premiere in 2023.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Disney Branded Television's Peabody Award-winning "The Owl House" debuts the first of its final specials SATURDAY, OCT. 15 (9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), with a simulstart on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Created and executive produced by Dana Terrace (Disney's "DuckTales"), the 44-minute specials follow Luz's journey to save the Boiling Isles from the evil Emperor Belos and the unpredictable Collector. The following two installments will premiere in 2023.

Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, "Thanks to Them," finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles.

"The Owl House" follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at THE OWL HOUSE and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for "building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone."

Extensions for "The Owl House" include apparel and phone accessories that are available at Amazon.com/DisneyChannel, as well as two children's books inspired by the series from Disney Publishing Group: "The Owl House: Witches Before Wizards" and "The Owl House: Hex-cellent Tales from The Boiling Isles," both available at www.DisneyBooks.com.

The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles ("Star Darlings") as Luz, Wendie Malick ("Just Shoot Me") as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney's "Gravity Falls") as KING and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ("The Americans") as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Disney Channel's "Raven's Home") as Gus, Tati Gabrielle ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") as Willow, Mae Whitman ("Good Girls") as Amity, Cissy Jones ("Little Big Awesome") as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ("Big City Greens") as Hunter.

In addition to Terrace, Wade Wisinski ("Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!") is producer, and Andy Garner-Flexner ("Adventure Time") is art director. "The Owl House" is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 FV parental guideline.

