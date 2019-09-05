Discovery Channel to Present LOCH NESS MONSTER: NEW EVIDENCE

Tales of a monster lurking beneath the waves of Loch Ness have terrified people in the Scottish Highlands for centuries. Now, Dr. Neil Gemmell of the University of Otago in New Zealand, uses a cutting-edge scientific technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) to unravel this centuries-old mystery. Travel Channel has the exclusive first look at Gemmell's high-tech monster hunt, as he carries out experiments, talks to eyewitnesses and investigates the incredible history of the Loch Ness monster. The global premiere of the two-hour special, "Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence," premieres in the United States on Travel Channel on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and in the United Kingdom on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

Gemmell and his team collected water samples from all over the loch, which were filtered for DNA fragments. If there's monster DNA in the loch, Gemmell will find it. He'll put the leading theories to the ultimate scientific test. Is Nessie a giant sturgeon or catfish as many contend? Could it be a new, undiscovered species of large eel? Is it a lost relic of the dinosaur era that captured the world's imagination in the infamous, black and white "Surgeon's Photo," taken in 1934? Gemmell's stunning evidence is sure to launch a new chapter in the search for the Loch Ness monster. On September 5, 2019, Dr. Gemmell and his team announce the results of their astonishing study.

"Our cameras have been behind the scenes capturing all of the drama and finally revealing that several leading theories can be scientifically dismissed. Now, the most thorough eDNA study of the loch in history will have its day in the spotlight," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel.

The scientific community has long been fascinated with the secrets of Loch Ness: from photographic studies in the 1930s to the formation of the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau. Throughout most of the 1960s, the bureau had over 1000 active members surveilling the loch around the clock IN SEARCH OF the monster. In the 1970s, the search incorporated the widespread use of submersibles and submarines and then advanced to sonar searches in the 1980s. Each expedition utilized the best technology of that time to find evidence of the monster.

The special spotlights the multiple expeditions of naturalist Adrian Shine. Shine first captured the public imagination with his 1973 expedition using a homemade submersible to explore the depths of Loch Ness in hopes of finding evidence of the monster. Spectacular archival footage of this expedition survives to this day. In 1987, Shine conducted an even more ambitious expedition - Operation Deepscan - a complete sonar mapping of Loch Ness. Something mysterious was detected at a depth of nearly 600 feet ... though no one could say precisely what it was. Throughout the special, Dr. Shine provides historical context for Nessie research throughout the years and also joins Dr. Gemmell to collect samples in this new eDNA undertaking.

The documentary explores over-the-top hoaxes that fooled the world and for the first time, casts doubt on the claim that the world-famous Surgeon's Photo was a hoax. There is new, compelling information, presented by world-famous cryptozoologist Loren Coleman, suggesting the claim the Surgeon's Photo is a hoax was itself a complete con - and an act of revenge contrived by THE FAMILY of a dishonored Nessie Hunter. The film also presents new video evidence provided by eyewitnesses who spotted something inexplicable in the water. The one-of-a-kind location is the ideal backdrop to look back on the Science of what has been discovered over time and the incredible cast of local characters who will go to the grave claiming they've seen a great beast.

Professor Gemmell made it clear from the start that the monster myth was always, "the bait on a very large Science hook."

"Perhaps the most lasting legacy of this adventure will be that millions of people now know about the power of eDNA to understand, monitor and protect our environment." Gemmell adds he hopes his recent foray to Loch Ness may inspire others to explore the world in this new way.

Check out "Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence" on TravelChannel.com for more, including special show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos. Follow @TravelChannel and #LochNessNewEvidence on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram for additional content and updates. Follow Dr. Neil Gemmell on Twitter and to learn more about the Loch Ness Project .

"Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence" is produced by 1895 Films for Travel Channel. For 1895 Films, the executive producer is Tom Jennings. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Vaibhav Bhatt, Julie

Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





Related Articles View More TV Stories