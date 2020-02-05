Diane von Furstenberg, Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson & More Host Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Women Nominees

Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures co-presented the sixth annual luncheon to honor the women nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards. The luncheon took place at Diane von Furstenberg's private Los Angeles residence, hosted by Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson* and Dawn Hudson*.

In addition to the hosts, notable attendees included: Anita Hill*, Chiara Ferragni*, Sarah Jones*, Miranda Kerr*, Andie MacDowell, Dee Dee Myers, along with Academy Award nominees:

· Amy Pascal: Producer, Best Picture, "Little Women"

· Arianne Phillips: Achievement in Costume Design, "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"

· Arianne Sutner: Best Animated Feature, "Missing Link"

· Bonnie Arnold: Best Animated Feature, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

· Carol Dysinger: Best Documentary Short, "Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)"

· Colette Sandstedt: Best Documentary Short, "Walk Run Cha-Cha"

· Delphine Girard: Best Live Action Short, "A Sister"

· Diane Warren: Best Original Song, "I'm Standing With You" From "Breakthrough"

· Elena Andreicheva: Best Documentary Short, "Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)"

· Greta Gerwig*: Best Adapted Screenplay, "Little Women"

· Jane Rosenthal: Producer, Best Picture, "The Irishman"

· Jayne-Ann Tenggren: Producer, Best Picture, "1917"

· Joanna Natasegara: Best Documentary Feature, "Edge of Democracy"

· Julia Reichert: Best Documentary Feature, "American Factory"

· Karen Rupert Toliver: Best Animated Short, "Hair Love"

· Kathryn Hendrickson: Best Animated Short, "Kitbull"

· Kirstine Barfod: Best Documentary Feature, "The Cave"

· Kristine Samuelson: Best Documentary Short, "Life Overtakes Me"

· Krysty Wilson-Cairns: Best Original Screenplay, "1917"

· Laura Dern: Best Supporting Actress, "Marriage Story"

· Laura Ni: Best Documentary Short, "Walk Run Cha-Cha"

· Maria Gracia Turgeon: Best Live Action Short, "Brotherhood"

· Marisa Román: Best Animated Feature, "Klaus"

· Meryam Joobeur: Best Live Action Short, "Brotherhood"

· Nicki Ledermann: Achievement in Makeup And Hairstyling, "Joker"

· Petra Costa: Best Documentary Feature, "Edge of Democracy"

· Rosana Sullivan: Best Animated Short, "Kitbull"

· Shannon Mcintosh: Producer, Best Picture, "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"

· Smriti Mundhra: Best Documentary Short, "St. Louis Superman"

· Tamara Kotevska: Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature, "Honeyland"

· Waad Al-Kateab: Best Documentary Feature, "For Sama"

*Denotes those dressed by DVF.

In celebration of the 92nd Academy Awards, Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures co-presented their sixth-annual event for women Oscar nominees on Wednesday, February 5, at the private residence of Diane von Furstenberg in Los Angeles, California.

The event, co-hosted by DVF, Ava DuVernay, Dawn Hudson, and Tessa Thompson, celebrated women empowerment with nods to DVF's In Charge campaign. Guests included women nominees, entertainment luminaries, philanthropists, VIPs, and supporters of the museum.

When it opens later this year, the Academy Museum will be the world's premier institution dedicated to the art and Science of movies. Located on Wilshire and Fairfax in Los Angeles, the museum will be simultaneously immersive, experimental, educational, and entertaining. More than a museum, this dynamic film center will offer unparalleled experiences and insights into movies and moviemaking. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum is restoring and revitalizing the historic Saban Building-formerly known as the May Company building (1939)-at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. The Saban Building will feature six floors, including exhibition spaces, the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, special event spaces, conservation areas, a café, and store. The new spherical addition will connect to the Saban Building via glass bridges and will feature the state-of-the-art 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and the rooftop Dolby Family Terrace with its sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.





Related Articles View More TV Stories