Deborah Twiss' Thriller SAPIOSEXUAL Acquired By Breaking Glass Pictures

Breaking Glass Pictures will release Sapiosexual with a VOD/Digital release on May 16, 2023.

Sapiosexual... follows Three people as they gather for an "uncoupling celebration" arranged by the aging narcissist Liam. Both Hannah and Freddie, Liam's guests as well as victims, have dark ties to his past and plenty of their own secrets.

When the power goes out during a thunderstorm, the deepest truths are revealed, changing each person's life forever.

"I wanted more than anything, with my team, to bring back the concept of the Dogma95 films and thanks to Breaking Glass Pictures we were able to fulfill the vision. Sapiosexual explores another perspective, a much darker perspective, of the #MeToo movement.

As a young filmmaker/actress in the NYC 1990's indie film scene, I witnessed ALL sorts of WILD situations. In our fun little thriller Sapiosexual we dive fully into the world of narcissism and control and the potential consequences. Hang on tight. I guarantee you it is not what anyone expects. " --Deborah Twiss

"This is our 5th release with Deborah Twiss, writer, director, and star of Sapiosexual", said CEO, Rich Wolff, Breaking Glass Pictures. "The twist is totally unexpected. Her vision is one that will make audiences think twice."

The deal was negotiated by Deborah Twiss of Lucstar Productions and Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures.