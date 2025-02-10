Dark Comedy AUDREY Starring Jackie Van Beek Sets Streaming Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunrise Films is set to release Audrey, directed by Natalie Bailey, written by Lou Sanz and starring Jackie van Beek, Josephine Blazier, Hannah Diviney, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, available to rent or own on VOD platforms in NORTH AMERICA from April 1st, 2025.

Forgotten soap star and self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie Lipsick is living the life she never asked for. An acting career derailed due to an untimely pregnancy 18 years earlier, dreams of stardom replaced with a suburban performing arts school. A husband, Cormack, whose lust and love FOR LIFE has gone as limp as his manhood.

Youngest daughter, Norah, appears to have no use for her and finally, the ungrateful eldest, Audrey, who Ronnie has given the best part of her parenting time to mould into the success she always wanted to be. But when an accident lands Audrey in a coma, Ronnie gets her SECOND CHANCE at the life she actually wanted by taking on her daughter's identity.

Audrey stars Jackie van Beek (What We Do In The Shadows, The Breaker Uppers), Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Romper Stomper), Josephine Blazier (True History of the Kelly Gang) and newcomer Hannah Diviney. It is the directorial debut of Natalie Bailey, who collaborated with Armando Iannucci including on the multi-award-winning The Thick of It and US hits Veep and Avenue 5, and whose television credits include Pramface, Loaded and Damned. Audrey premiered in competition at SXSW 2024, followed by a European Premiere at BFI London Film Festival 2024. Watch the trailer below.

