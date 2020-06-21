D.L. Hughley Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Passing Out During Stand-Up Set

D.L. Hughley has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, and was being released from a Nashville hospital. The actor and comedian had passed out during a stand-up set and was being treated for "severe exhaustion and dehydration."

He said that the positive COVID test "blew me away" because he didn't have any of the symptoms.

Hughley thanked his fans for their "prayers and well wishes."

Watch the video below.

