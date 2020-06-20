DEVIANT BEHAVIOR Is Featured On The Killer Movies TV Network On ROKU

Now Streaming on The Killer Movies TV Network is the Horror Film DEVIANT BEHAVIOR Directed by Jacob Grim, Written by Sal Hernandez and Starring Ed Guinn, John Dugan, Bonnie Ann Coronado, Hendrik James, Hannah Keller, Eric Rodrigue, Buddy Smith and More!

A masked self made transgender, on a twisted mission to become the most beautiful women in town, is interrupted by Charlie Reese, a sleazy private detective who has discovered her world of torture and depravity. The movie features Ed Guinn and John Dugan from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Deviant Behavior is now the Featured Movie in the New Releases section of The Killer Movie Channel, Fear Flicks, The SGL Entertainment Channel, The Ultimate Movie Channel, The Dark Star Records Channel and The Ultimate Music Channel, all on ROKU. The Killer Movies TV Network is owned and operated by SGL Entertainment.

For More Info on The Killer Movies TV Network go to: www.KillerMovies.net

