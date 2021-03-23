DANGEROUS Sells Major Territories; Lionsgate Acquires U.S., Canada, and U.K. Rights

It was announced TODAY that International Film Trust (IFT) has sold major territories for the Scott Eastwood-starring action thriller DANGEROUS, including the U.S. and U.K. to Lionsgate, with Minds Eye Entertainment selling Canada to Lionsgate.

Additional territories sold by IFT include California for Latin America, Dutch Filmworks for Benelux, Defiant Screen for Australia, Leone for Italy, Joy N Cinema for South Korea and Tanweer for Greece.

The U.S. and U.K. deals were brokered by Lauren Bixby of Lionsgate, which will release the film as a multi-platform title. Michael Benaroya and Christian De Gallegos on behalf of the filmmakers. The Canadian rights were brokered by Kevin DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment.

With the participation of the province of British Columbia's Film Incentive BC, production was made possible through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film Production Grant Program and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. The film was shot in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops, and Lavington, all in interior British Columbia, and is currently in post-production.

Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, and Tyrese Gibson also star. Mel Gibson plays a key supporting role. Other actors rounding out the cast include Canadian actors Brenda Bazinet (SHOOT THE MESSENGER), Ryan Robbins ("Sanctuary"), Brendan Fletcher (BRAVEN), Leanne Lapp ("iZombie"), Chad Rook ("Siren") and Brock Morgan ("Cardinal").

The film was directed by David Hackl (SAW V), written by Christopher Borelli, Hackl and Seth Renshaw, and produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and by Douglas Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures. International Film Trust (IFT), Invico Capital, and 3 Point Capital are financing with IFT selling international rights.

After the death of his brother, a reformed sociopath (Eastwood) heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother's demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.

Previous territories sold by IFT include Koch for Germany, You Planet for Spain, Eagle for the Middle East, Top Film for the CIS, Programme 4 Media for Eastern Europe, and Pris for Portugal.