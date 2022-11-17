DANCING WITH THE STARS Finale Lineup Announced

The four finalists perform their final two routines in hopes of winning the mirrorball trophy. Each couple will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. A new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

The finale will kick off with a dazzling opening number, performed to "Everybody Dance" by Cedric Gervais & Franklin ft. Nile Rodgers, choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring the pro dancers and four finalist couples.

There will be lots of dancing throughout the show as all of the eliminated couples return to dance again on the ballroom floor. Jordin Sparks will sing her hit song "No Air" live as Selma Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber reunite to perform a spectacular contemporary routine.

The finale will also feature Judge Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert dancing to "Chasing Cars" by Tommee Profitt & Fleurie. The professional dancers who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2023 Tour will also take to the stage with a high-energy performance to "100% Pure Love" by Crystal Waters. There will be a special announcement of the celebrities joining the DWTS 2023 Tour.

Throughout the evening, the four finalist couples will perform two routines - a Redemption Dance and Freestyle. For their Redemption Dance, each couple will dance to a ballroom or Latin style, chosen by one of the judges, that they performed earlier in the season - in hopes of earning a higher score than their first attempt at the style.

The finalists will then take the ballroom floor for one last dance each - a show-stopping Freestyle routine where they will pull out all the stops. The "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 Mirrorball Champion will be announced at the end of the show.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. The live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couple will win the mirrorball trophy.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs)

Redemption Round

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson are paired with Judge Len Goodman and will perform a Redemption Quickstep to "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas are paired with Judge Carrie Ann Inaba and will perform a Redemption Jive to "Grown" by Little Mix

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko are paired with Judge Bruno Tonioli and will perform a Redemption Quickstep to "Queen Bee" by Rochelle Diamante

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy are paired with Judge Derek Hough and will perform a Redemption Cha Cha to "I Like It (Like That)" by Pete Rodriguez

Freestyle Round

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Freestyle to "Get Up / 24K Magic" by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire / Bruno Mars

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Freestyle to "Us Again" by Pinar Toprak

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Freestyle to "Survivor / Call Me Mother" by Destiny's Child / RuPaul

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.