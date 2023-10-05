Crunchyroll Ready To Stream The Second Season Of SPY X FAMILY

Get ready to be waku waku by the official second season of Spy X Family because Crunchyroll has just announced that the second season of this anime series will be set to premiere in the fall of 2023, starting on October 7. This exciting news comes with a bonus of multiple language dubs, including English, Latin, American, Brazilian, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Russian, and Arabic! You know what that means? We'll get to witness Anya's charms in different languages!

Spy X Family Season 2 Trailer here:

Keep an eye out for more details on the dub premieres shortly. Crunchyroll has shared an English-subtitled trailer for the series to get a taste of what's to come. The anime's second season will start airing on various Japanese channels like TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, starting at 11:00 p.m JST (10:00 a.m EDT) on October 7. For viewers on other channels, the anime will arrive later.

As far as its production team is concerned, Kazuhiro Furuhashi, also known for his work on Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Rurouni Kenshin, Getbackers, and the 2019 adaptation of the famous series Dororo, will return to direct Spy X Family's second season. Takahiro Harada will be serving as the assistant director. Ichiro Okouchi will be the series script supervisor, and Kazuaki Shimada will be responsible for character design.

The theme song “Kurakura” is performed by Ado and Vaundy feat. Cory Wong will sing the ending song “Todome no Ichigeki” (Finishing Strike). Fans can also look forward to the “Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White” film, which is set to debut on December 22 with an all-new original story.

For those unfamiliar with the series, “SPY×FAMILY” follows master spy Twilight as he takes on a seemingly impossible mission: get married and have a child. Little does he know that his chosen wife is an assassin, and the adopted child is a telepath, leading to a series of hilarious and action-packed adventures.

Viz Media publishes the original manga in English, and the story has also inspired a stage musical adaptation in 2023.

Plot

Unlike the first season, the Forger family is well-bonded in the second season with a new mission. Loid and Yor Forger's professional lives will be at stake and take center stage while the Thorn Princess receives a significant assignment. The second season will be fantastic because of the balance between slice-of-life theme and action!

Overall, fans eagerly await Spy X Family's second season and can't wait to see the bond between Yor and Loid become stronger with Anya's cutest expressions existing side-by-side. Let us know if you're also eagerly waiting for Spy X Family's second season in the comments below!