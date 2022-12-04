Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dec. 04, 2022  

Crafty Cats, Muddy Mutts, and Crazy Corgis are Up Next on WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, will present Week Seven of Season Three on The CW Saturday, December 10, 2022 with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Associated Television International and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

Rotating weekly celebrity panelists on the series, who make commentary on the animal videos, include: Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., Katherine Murray and Devon Werkheiser.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

"Episode 308" - (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
GILES MARINI STOPS BY - In this original episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Hopping Humpbacks, Barking Boarders, Crafty Cats, Muddy Mutts, Crazy Corgis, and a dog that just might be a pro boxer one day! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with Guest Star Giles Marini ("Days of Our Lives") and his parakeet, Anya with commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews. Segments include: Training Dog, Naptime, All-Stars, Homecoming, Guilty, Arts and Crafts, Jealous and Surprise. (#308) Original airdate 12/10/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

"Episode 304" - (9:30 - 10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
KATIE LECLREC STOPS BY - In this encore episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Devouring Doodles, Elated Elephants, Darting Dogs, Cuddling Cats, Pampered Pit Bulls, and a pair of cats who are bound to be famous magicians. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with Special Guest KATIE Leclrec ("Switched At Birth") with her dog, Joey, with commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews. Segments include: Snuggle Time, Splish Splash, Jumping For Joy, Feeding Frenzy, Vanishing Act, Taking Flight, Busted and It's A WILD Life. (#304) Original airdate 11/5/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Elizabeth Stanton serves as Host of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. Other television credits include: Host of POPSTAR! This Week, a daily syndicated show, Co-Host of the annual HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE on The CW, Host of Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, and appearing as an actress on THIS JUST IN and The Agency.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com

Learn more about WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS by visiting the official website for the show at:
https://www.cwtvpr.com/the-cw/shows/worlds-funniest-animals/about



