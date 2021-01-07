Crackle Launches Survival Thriller BLACK WATER: ABYSS

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks announced today that the thriller Black Water: Abyss will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Thursday, January 21.

Directed by Andrew Traucki (Black Water, The Reef), the film stars Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Luke Mitchell (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Amali Golden (Bloom), Anthony J. Sharpe (Robert the Bruce), and Benjamin Hoetjes (The Code).

Deep in the forests of Australia, a group of thrill-seeking friends set out to explore a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. Once underground, the storm floods the caves and they find themselves trapped in an underground pool deep below the surface, cut off from the outside world. As the flood waters begin to rise, the adventurers quickly discover they're not alone when something even deadlier emerges from the darkness - killer crocodiles. Fighting for survival, the friends frantically try to escape the crocs.

"We're thrilled to add Black Water: Abyss to Crackle's slate of exclusive programming," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "It's an intense, suspenseful film that will keep our viewers on the edge of their seats."

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Black Water: Abyss alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Insomnia, Spides, Heroes of Lucha Libre, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Corporate Animals, On Point and Going From Broke.

Black Water: Abyss is distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch a trailer here: