Coming up on JAY LENO'S GARAGE – TOP TEN

About "Jay Leno's Garage – Top Ten”

Single-episode countdown specials detailing all of the highest octane, riskiest, and most shocking moments from Jay Leno's Garage: Jamie Foxx's death-defying ride, Bob Riggle car flip, Kevin Hart's Sherp madness, Tim Allen competitions, Baron Margo near decapitation, Schwarzenegger's tank near-miss, and Jay Leno's Driving School to name a few.

Wednesday, 09/02/20 at 10PM ET/PT: JAY LENO'S GARAGE - TOP TEN (P): MILITARY & SERVICE VEHICLES

This episode celebrates the vehicles and people who protect this great country of ours. Jay puts out a raging fire at an airport, learns how to land a U-2 aircraft, tests out the artillery on an Abrams tanks and gets to pilot the most expensive vehicles he's ever driven-a hovercraft! But which is Jay's favorite? Tune in to find out!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You