Comedy Central Announces New Roy Wood Jr. Special

Comedy Central announced the new stand-up comedy special from THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent and comedian Roy Wood Jr., "Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger," will be premiering on Comedy Central on Friday, October 29th at 10:30pm ET.

Filmed on October 16th at the Gothic Theater in Denver, Colorado, "Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger" is Roy's third hour-long special for Comedy Central. In it, he bounces around the lighter issues affecting our society like police reform, prison reform, the Capitol Riots, Black Brits in civil rights movies, white allies, and of course, Brazilian butt lifts. His previous specials for Comedy Central include "Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You" and "Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure."

"Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger" was produced in partnership with Bob Bain Productions. Roy Wood Jr., Bob Bain and Mainstay Entertainment's Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt serve as Executive Producers. Ryan Moran is the Executive Producer with Fazeela Shaikh as Supervising Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, Roy is currently a correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy and NAACP Award-winning THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah. During his tenure, he has used The Daily Show's brand of satire to shed light on serious issues including gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations, and mental health in the Black community. Roy's recent credits include guest starring roles in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, AMC's Better Call Saul, and THE LAST O.G. on TBS. He is also the host of Beyond The Scenes, the all-new original podcast from THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, produced in partnership with iHeartMedia, and Roy's Job Fair, a podcast produced in partnership with iHeartMedia, distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

For Comedy Central, Roy is featured in the digital docuseries "Dark Humor," which spotlights Black stand-up comedians discussing their approach to comedy and sources of inspiration that speak to their unique experience. Roy created the digital series, "Stand-Up Playback", in which he has fellow comics revisit vintage clips of them performing to see if their old jokes still hold up. He also wrote and starred in the original, digital series "The Night Pigeon," the story of a black superhero with minimal powers fighting the biggest baddest gang in his community, The Gentrifiers. In 2017, he hosted the storytelling series, "This Is Not Happening."

Roy is a graduate of the Florida A&M University with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. True to his roots, he is a strong and outspoken advocate for reshaping the image of Alabama and the American South as a whole. In 2018, he penned a New York Times piece on the subject. He is actively working with the Birmingham City Council and the Film Commission to bring more entertainment jobs to the state. During the pandemic, Roy has spent time raising money for the staff of his hometown comedy clubs in Alabama through tipyourwaitstaff.com and Laugh Aid.