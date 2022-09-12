Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Jo Koy Announces Brings 2023 World Tour To Brown Theatre

Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour, which includes the Brown Theatre in Louisville.

Venue pre-sale will begin Thursday, September 15 at 10:00am, and tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00am. Ticket prices begin at $61.50 and will be available to purchase at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City) to name a few. In November 2022, Koy will headline for the first time at Madison Square Garden for the NYCF. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor's office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as "Jo Koy Day." The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum will premiere globally on September 13th. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin' In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand and will release on Blu-ray & DVD this October.

Currently Jo is performing on his Funny Is Funny World Tour, but will kick-off the Jo Koy World Tour in 2023. For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com.


