Chris Rock To Make History Performing Live on Netflix

This is Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Netflix announced TODAY that legendary comedian, writer, director and actor Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company's first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

The live event builds on Netflix's legacy of leadership in live comedy. Netflix is a Joke: The Festival was the biggest live, in-person event in Netflix history, taking place in Spring 2022. The unprecedented event sold more than 260,000 tickets, featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles. The festival also featured the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium.

Netflix is the definitive home for all things comedy. Live events are one facet of Netflix's unmatched ecosystem for comedic talent, as the entertainment company continues to invest in scripted comedy for TV and film; stand-up; sketch; comedy formats; and animation.



