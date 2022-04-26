Choreographer Brian Thomas Directs First Feature Film AMY'S VICTORY DANCE

Emmy-Nominated, Brian Thomas, a former Michael Jackson choreographer, makes his feature film directorial debut in this Award-Winning Documentary, Amy's Victory Dance. It tells the story of Amy Jordan, a former professional dancer, who survives from near-death tragedy to triumphant return to stage, and will be available for streaming on Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play and Vudu beginning on May 13, 2022. Pre-sales for this documentary begin on May 1, which is the anniversary of Amy's near-fatal accident..

Amy's Victory Dance has won Best Feature Documentary Feature, Best Film on Disability Issue, Best Editing, Best Music, Best Choreography & Best Message, among others, at film festivals and film competitions worldwide.

The creation of this uplifting and inspiring documentary began when Amy Jordan hired Brian Thomas to take photos for her dance company. As soon as Amy showed up in Brian's studio, he knew something was wrong. Under a short dress, he noticed her leg was deformed and mangled. He asked, "Girl...what happened?" She responded in a humorous way, "I got run over by a NYC Transit Bus." Thomas was like, "HUH ? could you run that by me, again?" Following that meeting, Brian became obsessed with telling Jordan's story, which led to the creation of Amy's Victory Dance.

The documentary tells the story of Amy Jordan, who, on a Spring day in May 2009, was hit and run over by a 15-ton NYC Express bus. As she regained consciousness, she immediately thought, If she is ever going to dance again and if she survives the night, there will be a Victory Dance.

Brian Thomas delivers not only a funny and smart story. In addition, he manages to capture the physical, emotional, and spiritual journey of a woman defying the tides of fate. The film lets the audience see Amy Jordan's life up close. It shows how she navigates the city as a blind woman, cares for her diabetes, and carefully maintains her physical rehabilitation. Brian captured Jordan's heartwarming return to the stage, as well as the standing ovation and recognition from Tony Award winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Chita Rivera.

Amy's Victory Dance will be available for pre-order on Apple TV/iTunes on May 1. The film will be officially released and available for streaming on May 13 on Apple TV/iTunes, Google and Vudu. www.Amysvictorydance.com