Charity Lawson Named THE BACHELORETTE for Season 20

Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor," Charity Lawson's journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of "The Bachelorette." The captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She stole America's heart on season 27 of "The Bachelor" with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile.

Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love.

As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

"The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.