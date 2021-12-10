Camryn Manheim Joins NBC'S LAW & ORDER Revival

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The series is set to return on February 24, 2022.

Dec. 10, 2021  

Camryn Manheim has joined the Law & Order revival at NBC. The series is set to return on February 24, 2022.

Variety reports that Manheim will play Lieutenant Kate Dixon, joining the previously announced Hugh Dancy and Anthony Anderson. Dixon is new to the series, replacing Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, played by S. Epatha Merkerson in previous seasons.

The new Law & Order installment will continue to follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

Manheim was seen on Broadway as the Adult Woman in the 2016 revival of Spring Awakening. Her Off-Broadway credits include Romeo & Juliet, Sin, Missing Persons, The Triumph of Love, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Wake Up, I'm Fat.


