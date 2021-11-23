Hugh Dancy to Lead LAW & ORDER Revival at NBC

Hugh Dancy has been announced to lead a new revival of Law & Order. BLACK-ISH star Anthony Anderson has been tapped to also star in the series.

Deadline reports that the Dancy will play a new Assistant District Attorney, joining the previously announced Jeffrey Donovan, who will play an NYPD Detective.

The new Law & Order installment will continue to follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

Dancy is an English actor who rose to prominence for his role as the titular character in the television film adaptation of David Copperfield (2000) as well as for roles in feature films as Sfc. Kurt Schmid in Black Hawk Down (2001) and Prince Charmont in Ella Enchanted (2004). Other film roles include Joe Conner in Shooting Dogs (2005), Grigg Harris in The Jane Austen Book Club (2007), Luke Brandon in Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), Adam Raki in Adam (2009) and Ted in Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011).

On television, he portrayed criminal profiler Will Graham in the NBC television series Hannibal (2013-2015), Cal Roberts in the Hulu original series The Path (2016-2018) and Robert Devereux, 2nd Earl of Essex in the Channel 4 miniseries Elizabeth I (2005), the latter role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.