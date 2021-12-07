CYRANO Star Haley Bennett to Star in Topic's BROOD

Cyrano musical film star Haley Bennett will star in Topic Studio's new film Brood.

Deadline has reported that Bennett will reunite with Cyrano producer Joe Wright in the new film. The film is based on the novel by Jackie Polzin. Bennett had initially discovered the novel, bringing it to producer Molly Asher and then Wright. A search for a director is currently underway.

Brood follows a woman as she fights to help her brood of four chickens survive against the fierce Minnesota environment. The tough weather includes a brutal winter, a sweltering summer, and a surprise tornado. She also faces battles with predators, bad luck, and an uncertain future. The community around her grows as her mother, her best friend, and her husband help her save the brood.

Haley Bennett plays Roxanne in the new Cyrano musical film, led by Peter Dinklage. She was also seen in Hillbilly Elegy, Borderlands, Swallow, The Girl on the Train, and Till.

