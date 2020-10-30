CBS All Access Announces Additional Casting for WHY WOMEN KILL Season Two

Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón have joined the cast.

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón have joined the cast of the service's original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL for its second season. They join previously announced cast members Allison Tolman and Nick Frost.

Lana Parrilla will play Rita, the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover. Parrilla can be seen in David Ayer's indie thriller "The Tax Collector" and is also known for starring on "Once Upon a Time" in the roles of Regina King and the Evil Queen, earning her a Teen Choice Award for Best TV Actress in a Fantasy Series in 2016. Prior to that, Parrilla starred in "Boomtown," "Windfall," "Swingtown" and "Miami Medical." She has also appeared in "Spin City" and "24."

B.K. Cannon will play Dee, Alma's wry and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating. B.K. recurred on "Switched At Birth" and was a series regular on "Sin City Saints." She has guest starred on "Here and Now," "Young & Hungry," "The Mindy Project," "The Middle," "Super Clyde," "Law & Order: LA," amongst numerous other television series.

Jordane Christie will play Vern, a tough, rugged private detective. Vern is intrigued and suspicious when he's hired to investigate Rita's younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her. Jordane Christie attended the BFA acting program at Brooklyn College and pursued further classical studies at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts. Shortly after graduating, he went on to land leading roles in off-Broadway theater productions and guest starring roles in numerous series including "The Haunting of Hill House," "Atlanta," "Underground," S.W.A.T and "Containment."

Matthew Daddario will play Scooter, Rita's gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover. A charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere. Matthew Daddario recently finished starring in the third and final season of "Shadowhunters," for which he won two TEEN CHOICE AWARDS for Breakout Star and Choice Syfy Actor. He has also appeared in the films "Push," "When the Game Stands Tall" and "Breathe In," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. He can also be seen in the CBS drama "Tommy."

Lastly, Veronica Falcón will play Catherine, Carlo Castillo's spinster daughter. Prim and proper, Catherine detests her father's gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her. In her three-decade career as an actor and choreographer, Veronica Falcón has starred and appeared in multiple projects including "Queen of the South," an episode of the anthology "Room 104" and "Perpetual Grace LTD." Most recently, she appeared in "Perry Mason" and can next be seen in Marvel's "Winter Falcon," as well as the upcoming films "Jungle Cruise," the next installment of "The Purge" franchise, Ted Melfi's "The Starling" and Neil Burger's "Voyagers."

From creator Marc Cherry ("Desperate Housewives," "Devious Maids"), this season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong...

The first season of WHY WOMEN KILL, starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, is available to stream on CBS All Access.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo.

In addition to WHY WOMEN KILL, CBS All Access' growing slate of original series currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, INTERROGATION, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and TELL ME A STORY, as well as the upcoming limited event series THE STAND, THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW, TEXAS 6, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE HARPER HOUSE, FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE and GUILTY PARTY. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the upcoming U.S.S Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

View More TV Stories Related Articles