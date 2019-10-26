British Academy Britannia Awards Honors Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jordan Peele, Jane Fonda, And More

The British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on October 25, 2019.

Jackie Chan received the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, Steve Coogan received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover, Jane Fonda received the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Norman Lear received the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television, Jordan Peele received the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing Presented by Cunard, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

Additional attendees included Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Michael Apted, Aisling Bea, Jamie Bell, Roisin Conaty, Roman Griffin Davis, Vin Diesel (Presenter), Taron Egerton (Speaker), Dexter Fletcher, Donald Glover (Presenter), Thomasin McKenzie, Piers Morgan, Samantha Mumba, Lesley Nicol, Lupita Nyong'o (Presenter), Chelsea Peretti, John C. Reilly (Presenter), Hilary Roberts (Singer and Philanthropist), James Veitch (Host), Kerry Washington (Presenter), Jess Weixler, among others.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony was hosted by British comedian James Veitch. For the second year, BritBox streamed the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. The show will also be broadcast on Cosmote TV in Greece, Direct TV in Latin America and Nine Network in Australia.

World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted produced the ceremony, and Alex Rudzinski (Grease Live!, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, World of Dance, The Masked Singer), directed the awards ceremony.





