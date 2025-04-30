Bobby Flay Joined by Maneet Chauhan & Antonia Lofaso in New Season of BBQ BRAWL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BBQ Brawl is back at the Star Hill Ranch in Austin, TX, and Bobby Flay is ready to defend his title against two new captains coming to town to take him down: Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso.

The three culinary heavyweights will mentor teams of the country’s most respected barbeque pitmasters as they go head-to-head in a series of expert grilling challenges. It is the most primal season yet, with everything from live fire cooking to an all-night cook and shocking surprises around every corner. BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso kicks off all the action on Sunday, June 1 at 9pm ET/PT and, over ten episodes, the Brawlers battle it out to impress returning judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson, who determine which pitmaster will be crowned the “Master of ‘Cue” and have their BBQ skills featured on Food Network social platforms.

This season, the Brawl is wilder than ever, with never-before-seen twists and turns – from a first-time-ever Brawlers vs. Captains battle to a global grilling challenge using cooking apparatuses from around the world. The competition continues to heat up as the teams wage war with Old West live fire gear, push their smoker skills to the limit with a baking challenge followed by a meatless feast and attempt to master one of the most challenging techniques in grilling, cooking with the Argentinian Asado Iron Cross. In the end, a surprise elimination sends the remaining Brawlers straight into the finale, where an epic overnight challenge will decide which competitor is crowned this season’s “Master of Cue.”

Brawlers this season include Tyler Anderson, Kyle Bryner, Jason Dady, Alexandra Donnadio, Greg Gatlin, Brad Leighninger, Thyron Mathews, Rosalie Bradford Pareja, Orchid Paulmeier, Tim Van Doren, Arturo Ramon and Aarthi Sampath.

