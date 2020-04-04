Bloomingdale School Of Music Featured On NBC Universal's 'George To The Rescue'

Bloomingdale School of Music will be featured in an all-new episode as part of the 11th season of NBC Universal's George to the Rescue. The episode premieres in various markets beginning Saturday, April 11, 2020 and online beginning Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9am EST at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1qxIXInZ0k. For more information, @George2Rescue on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Youtube.

In the fall of 2019, the Bloomingdale School of Music was nominated and selected to receive a TV make-over of its David Greer Recital Hall and backyard by the hit NBC reality show George to the Rescue, hosted by George Oliphant. Led by SilverLining, Inc., the project completely transformed the school, renovating the Hall and the backyard space. The company gathered the city's best architects, acousticians, landscape designers and muralists for the project, all of whom donated their time and resources to provide a world-class concert hall for the community-focused non-profit. Located on 108th Street, the school services more than 80 students and was selected for the show because of its strong commitment to the community, scholarship, and financial aid.

"The work they did was beyond what we could have imagined," said Erika S. Floreska, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "We are so excited to be able to provide a world class space for our students, faculty, and community to come together for hundreds of rehearsals, classes, and performances throughout the year."

"While we can't currently be in our new space due to COVID-19, the school has quickly transferred to the online format. Private lessons, group classes, and ensembles all continue. That's a testament to the power of music to be uniting and healing force as we navigate these unprecedented times," said Ken Michaels, Board President, Bloomingdale School of Music.

"Many life-enriching community centers are facing the effects of COVID-19," said George Oliphant. "I am comforted by knowing that when Bloomingdale can open their doors again, students and faculty will have more beautiful, comfortable, and functional spaces to return to. Music has a unique ability to spark vital human connection, which is more important than ever."

"Having grown up on the Upper West Side and being friends with Ken Michael for years, it felt great to be able to come together to do something for the community that I live in and grew up in," said Josh Weiner, President, SilverLining, Inc. "I hadn't been in touch with the Bloomingdale School since I was 14 and to be reintroduced to be able to provide this performance space has been amazing. none of this could have been possible without Rogers Partners and all the other vendor partners who so quickly and graciously jumped on board."

This episode also features the delivery of a new Steinway piano made possible by a grant from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who joined Bloomingdale School of Music for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in November 2019: https://youtu.be/aiZPMwVjKOY.

"Bloomingdale has been an anchor on the Upper West Side for more than 50 years," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. "It's a hidden gem, and the new Steinway in their concert hall is going to bring joy, beauty, and inspiration to many for years to come - from beginners giving their first performances to the professional faculty who offer free concerts throughout the year. I'm proud to support Bloomingdale School of Music."

A preview of the full season is available at: www.facebook.com/george2rescue/videos/268796214132696/.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You