Video: BILLY IDOL SHOULD BE DEAD Documentary Trailer

The official trailer has been released for Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the new documentary centered on the rock musician. Directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, the movie is now in theaters in the U.S. See HERE for screening times and tickets.

The trailer follows the news that Idol is included in the newly announced nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 alongside Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Oasis, Sade, Iron Maiden, Jeff Buckley and many more. See the complete list of nominees along with the fan vote HERE.

Ahead of its wide theatrical release, the film made its Los Angeles debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23 and its New York debut at the Regal Union Square on February 25.

The documentary traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock ‘n’ roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock n roll, fifty years into his career.

The film features Idol’s original song with Academy Award-nominated songwriter J. Ralph, “Dying To Live,” which was recently shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards. The film’s coda sequence is built around “Dying To Live,” featuring imagery—both animated and archival—from throughout Idol’s life and storied career and was written by Idol and Ralph alongside longtime Idol collaborators Steve Stevens, Tommy English and Joe Janiak. The song was recently nominated for Best Song-Documentary Film at the Hollywood Music In Media (HMMA) Awards, which also nominated Billy Idol Should Be Dead for Best Music Documentary-Special Program.

Idol’s first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol’s longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens plus appearances by Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay).

Additionally, Idol recently returned to THE ROAD for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! The tour saw Idol sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America while touring with support from Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, New Model Army and more. The tour announcement video featuring Idol, Jett and comedian Matt Rife was awarded a Bronze CLIO Award in the medium of live music marketing and category of live music promotion.