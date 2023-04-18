Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre Coalition and AMC Networks Partner for Fellowships in Production and Casting

BTC has selected a Casting Fellow to work with Marc Hirschifield at AMC Networks. The call for submissions is still open for the Production Fellowship.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Black Theatre Coalition has a new partnership with AMC Networks. Black Theatre Coalition continues to provide opportunities for Black professionals by placing them in various roles across American Theatre. In year two, BTC will illuminate the talents of those interested in Film and TV with a Production and Casting Fellowship with AMC Networks.

"There is so much opportunity and intersectionality between television, theater and film," said Naila McKenzie, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at AMC Networks. "We are thrilled to be Black Theater Coalition's first partner in TV and film, and for the opportunity to work together to equip the next generation of Black storytellers with transferable skills and invaluable relationships in casting and production."

BTC has selected a Casting Fellow to work with Marc Hirschifield at AMC Networks on casting projects for AMC Studios, the company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation. The fellow will gain exposure to all aspects of the casting process, including, reviewing scripts and audition tapes, contract negotiations, and more with the outcome of gaining the tools necessary to work in a casting office upon completion of the fellowship.

The Television Production Fellowship with AMC Networks will be responsible for assisting the development and production team with organizational, creative, and technical tasks in relation to original development and programming initiatives. This fellowship is open to professionals living in Atlanta and New York and will begin, on July 25, 2023.

The call for submissions is still open for the Production Fellowship. To apply click here.

ABOUT BLACK THEATRE COALITION

Black Theatre Coalition has an ongoing Broadway Fellowship Program which has currently funded 20 fellows, 8 apprentices, and 6 regional Fellowships in cooperation with the John Gore Organization and Broadway Across America.

Other Industry Partners helping fund these fellowships include Madison Wells Media, Disney Theatrical Group, Jujamcyn, Bespoke, Foresight, 101, RCI, Showtown, Thompson Turner Productions, Sony Music Group, Adventureland, Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy, Hal Luftig, Doug Denoff, Hunter Arnold, Daryl Roth Productions, Stage Entertainment, Moulin Rouge, Come From Away, Hamilton, Tara Rubin Casting, Telsey + Co, Spotco, DK/OMC, Broadway Women's Alliance, Bond Theatrical, American Express and The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP)

Over the 155 years since the very first Broadway musical (The Black Crook) premiered in 1866, the "Great White Way" has seen 3,002 musicals and 8,326 plays. Across all of these productions, there have been only Ten Black directors of a musical (0.3%) , Eleven Black directors of a Play (0.13%) and Seventeen Black choreographers of a Musical (0.56%). All of this directly correlates to the fact that there have only ever been Two Black lead producers of a musical (representing 0.06% of all Broadway musicals). Furthermore, the numbers for Writers, Composers, Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Sound, Video, Music Contractors, Musical Directors, Arrangers, Orchestrators, Hair/Wigs/Makeup, Casting, General Management, Stage Management, Company Management, PR and Marketing/Advertising range from 0 to 5 in each category.

In a joint statement, Mr. Reid, Mr. Adams, and Mr. Van Lee said, "Once we identified just how vast the disparity is between the perceived inclusivity on stage and the utter dearth of black professionals off stage, we began outlining ways in which we could address and ultimately eradicate this invisible imparity. This outline provided a clear path forward for our organization and our entire industry. It's high time to end this 'illusion of inclusion' by reshaping the theatrical ecosystem for those who have been marginalized by systematically racist and biased power structures that have endured since the dawn of the American theater."

For more information about the Black Theatre Coalition, visit their website www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org

For partnership inquiries email - Partnership@blacktheatrecoalition.org

For submissions - Submissions@blacktheatrecoaliton.org

For more information about AMC Networks, visit their website at https://www.amcnetworks.com/



