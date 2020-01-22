Billy Eichner Will Play Matt Drudge on AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT

Deadline reports that Billy Eichner has joined the cast of the upcoming "American Crime Story: Impeachment." He will play Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

The limited series centers on the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. It was the Drudge Report that first broke news of the White House affair on Jan. 17, 1998, then reporting that Newsweek editors were sitting on a story by investigative reporter Michael Isikoff.

The cast also includes Beanie Feldstein, who is playing Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Sarah Paulson who is already prepping to play Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Eichner is best known for hosting "Billy on the Street." He recently starred in the remake of "The Lion King" as Timon. He also appeared in two seasons of "American Horror Story."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories