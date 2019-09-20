Bebe Rexha Unveils Single for Disney's MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha unveils new single, "You Can't Stop The Girl" (Warner Records) which is the featured song for Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." The accompanying video was helmed by award-winning director Sophie Muller and will be released in the weeks ahead. The highly anticipated Disney sequel hits theaters on October 18th.

"You Can't Stop The Girl" is co-written by Bebe and follows the fan exclusive "Not 20 Anymore," which she dropped on her 30th birthday on August 30th. That morning she also gave Good Morning America a backstage sneak peak of her hometown Madison Square Garden show.

Bebe has garnered rave reviews as special guest on The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour. The tour hits Los Angeles next month for two sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl. See below for all dates.

North American Tour with the Jonas Brothers

9/22 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

9/27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio**

09/29 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/01 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10/03 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/05 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/06 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

10/08 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/11 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/12 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

10/13 Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/15 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/17 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

10/18 Las Vegas, NV MGM - Grand Garden Arena

10/20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

10/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

11/12 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

11/15 Fort Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

11/16 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

11/17 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Memorial Coliseum

11/19 Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

11/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/22 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11/23 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

11/24 Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/27 Montreal, BC - Bell Centre

11/29 Atlantic City, NJ - Board Walk Hall

11/30 Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

12/03 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

12/04 Omaha, NE - Chi Health Center

12/06 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

12/07 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

12/10 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

12/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

12/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

** Not with the Jonas Brothers

Two-time Grammy®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. She has accumulated over 12 million overall single sales, over 6 billion total global streams, and a radio audience over 10 billion. Her debut, RIAA Gold album, Expectations (released June 2018) contained the Platinum single "I'm a Mess" and global chart-topping smash "Meant To Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified 8x Platinum. #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, "Meant To Be" won Top Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist. Bebe's latest summer hit was with The Chainsmokers on "Call You Mine," which was nominated at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for Choice Electronic/Dance Song and won Best Dance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

One of the youngest artists to receive the Songwriters Hall Of Fame's prestigious Abe Olman Scholarship award (2012), Bebe formally burst onto the scene the following year, when she wrote "Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x-platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x-platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Afrojack, nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her RIAA platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with "I Got You"), and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant To Be"). Now in 2019, Bebe has amassed over 2.5 billion YouTube views and counting. In conjunction with Grammy® Week 2019, Bebe launched the Grammy® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program, whose members also include Luis Fonsi, Rita Ora, Kristin Chenoweth, Regina Spektor and others.

In Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and is directed by Joachim Rønning. With a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Mike Vieira serving as executive producers.





