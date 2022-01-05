BWW Exclusive: Leslie Jones Hosts SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC

Three-time Emmy nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones is back with a stockpile of groceries and more good times on this week's episode of Supermarket Sweep!

Watch an exclusive clip below, featuring host Leslie Jones meeting some enthusiast contestants - one of which has 8 kids, 19 grandkids, and 6 great-grandkids! The new episode airs this Sunday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC has brought back the classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep," hosted and executive produced by EmmyÂ® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.

The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.