BROS Sets Peacock Streaming Debut
Bros will begin streaming exclusively starting December 2, 2022.
Peacock has announced Universal Pictures Bros will begin streaming exclusively starting December 2, 2022. Bros is a romantic comedy about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy. For more about Bros on Peacock, click here.
Bros is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Nope, Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Halloween Ends, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, Vengeance, and Brian and Charles.
From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The KING of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.
Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film-and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married ...with Children)-Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner.
The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and is executive produced by Eichner.
Watch the trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 28, 2022
The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022
In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022
Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022
The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022
From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!