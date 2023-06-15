BILLIONS to End With Season Seven on SHOWTIME

The final season will be streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Friday, August 11 before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

BILLIONS to End With Season Seven on SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME has announced that the acclaimed drama series BILLIONS will return for its seventh and final season streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Friday, August 11 before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Starring Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, the 12-episode final season also marks the return of Emmy winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. BILLIONS also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins. 

Since its premiere in 2016, BILLIONS has been one of the most watched signature series on SHOWTIME, year after year. As previously announced, SHOWTIME is in the process of expanding the BILLIONS universe with several projects in development, all executive produced by BILLIONS showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have established their own acclaimed brand of propulsive storytelling and articulately incorrigible characters. Paul Schiff will also executive produce the new projects in this franchise. 

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME



