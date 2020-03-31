BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW Has Been Postponed

Due to post production delays, the 2020 "Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina," which was taped Feb. 29 and scheduled to air Sunday, April 5 on NBC, will now air at a later date to be announced.

In its original April 5 timeslot, (12:30-2:30 p.m. ET / 9:30-11:30 a.m. PT), NBC will broadcast the 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show, featuring Best in Show winner Bono.

Last year, a 3-year-old Havanese named Bono was crowned Best in Show. The little canine from the Toy group is the most-winning Havanese in the breed's history with over 90 Best in Show titles. Previous BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW winners include 2018's King, a Wire FOX Terrier, and 2017's Ripcord, a Doberman Pinscher.

In celebration of man's best friend and with the glamour only Beverly Hills can provide, the star-studded competition is co-hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway actor John O'Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst David Frei.

Hosted by the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills and produced by NBC Sports, "The BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW Presented by Purina" is a new breed of dog show and must-see viewing for the whole family. Before more than 1,500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. For the main event, each group winner will walk the show's unique runway for the Best in Show judge to determine which dog has what it takes to be champion.





