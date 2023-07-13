BATTLE OF THE DECADES Returns to Food Network in August

Battle of the Decades is premiering on Wednesday, August 16th at 10pm ET/PT.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

BATTLE OF THE DECADES Returns to Food Network in August

Food Network brings together skilled chefs to face off in a culinary competition that puts their perspectives on food and pop culture to THE TEST in Battle of the Decades premiering on Wednesday, August 16th at 10pm ET/PT.

Teams comprised of two chefs from different generations tackle challenges in which they must use popular ingredients and gadgets from the past as well as take on viral food trends and classic dishes, all while bridging the generational gap with their approach and techniques.

From Snoopy Sno-Cone machines to Easy Bake Ovens, it is no easy feat for the competitors as they navigate challenges based on trends such as 1950s gelatin molds and savory jello salads to modern day dishes like accordion potatoes and fluffy Japanese Soufflé pancakes.

The members of the last team standing then go head-to-head against each other in an old school vs. new school match up to see which chef walks away with $10,000.

Over the course of the season, host Jonathan Bennett is joined by a rotating panel of judges including Eddie Jackson and his father Eddie Jackson Sr., Antonia Lofaso and her daughter Xea Myers, Peter Fang and his daughter Kathy Fang, Julian Rodarte and his father Beto Rodarte, along with special celebrity guest judges including singer Taylor Dayne, actress Jennie Garth (90210), actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and actress Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

“Battle of the Decades is a unique culinary competition that is more than a walk down memory lane looking at nostalgic ingredients and culinary trends,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The dichotomy of the generational teams and judges ups the ante of the cook offs and adds to the suspense to find out which team and generation will reign supreme.”

In each of the eight hour-long episodes, three teams take on a series of challenges for the chance to make it to the final round. In round one it is all about nostalgia as host Jonathan Bennett reveals the contents of a time capsule which includes mandatory ingredients and a cooking gadget from a particular year that must be used in the first dish.

The chefs will have to employ everything from an electric grill to a fondue pot to accomplish their missions. In round two, the remaining teams have to put their own spin on viral food trends like smiley fries and spicy vodka pasta.

Then, in round three, the final team standing must face off against each other to create their version of a timeless dish like Chicken Kiev and Beef Wellington, for the ultimate test of the decades. In the end, only one chef will walk away with $10,000.

Head to Food Network's social pages to learn about retro kitchen gadgets and watch the judges attempt one-on-one food face-offs.



